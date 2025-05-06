Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Mattel to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mattel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.20.

Get Mattel alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MAT

Mattel Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of MAT stock traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $16.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,037,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38. Mattel has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $22.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.49 million. Mattel had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 25.94%. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mattel

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at $944,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Mattel by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,129,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,760,000 after purchasing an additional 545,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,134,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,469,000 after acquiring an additional 355,769 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $660,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mattel by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,390,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,847,000 after acquiring an additional 127,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel

(Get Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.