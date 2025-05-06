Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays started coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of FUN stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $35.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,876. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $28.02 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.59 and its 200-day moving average is $41.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -55.98 and a beta of 0.84.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cedar Fair stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Cedar Fair worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

