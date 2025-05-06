EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02, Zacks reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. EVgo updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

EVgo Price Performance

NASDAQ EVGO traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $3.84. The stock had a trading volume of 10,720,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,107,616. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 2.27. EVgo has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $9.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVGO shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of EVgo from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on EVgo from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of EVgo from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.78.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

