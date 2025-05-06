Kinetik (KNTK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Kinetik to post earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $466.54 million for the quarter.

Kinetik Stock Performance

Kinetik stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.79. 285,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,053. Kinetik has a 12 month low of $37.85 and a 12 month high of $67.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 3.03.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 305.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. US Capital Advisors raised Kinetik from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kinetik from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kinetik from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinetik presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinetik

In other news, major shareholder Isq Global Fund Ii Gp Llc sold 3,952,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $219,873,736.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,044,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,106,647.60. This represents a 79.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

