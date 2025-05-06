Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.19, Zacks reports. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Northwest Natural updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.750-2.950 EPS.

Northwest Natural stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.28. 60,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,510. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.08 and a 200 day moving average of $41.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Northwest Natural has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $45.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is 96.55%.

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $307,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,336,014.74. This trade represents a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP David A. Weber sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $92,690.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 255 shares in the company, valued at $10,827.30. The trade was a 89.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,192 shares of company stock worth $1,054,793 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

