Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.19, Zacks reports. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Northwest Natural updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.750-2.950 EPS.
Northwest Natural stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.28. 60,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,510. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.08 and a 200 day moving average of $41.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Northwest Natural has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $45.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.56.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is 96.55%.
Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.
