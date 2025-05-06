WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases Earnings Results

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.09, Zacks reports. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. WEC Energy Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.170-5.270 EPS.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.88. The company had a trading volume of 526,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,068. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.46. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $77.47 and a 12 month high of $111.00.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.8975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $2,715,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 274,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,865,612.10. The trade was a 8.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,150 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $119,795.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,635.67. This represents a 4.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.38.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

