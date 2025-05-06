Waters (NYSE:WAT) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.880-2.980 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $744.0 million-$758.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $739.0 million. Waters also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 12.750-13.050 EPS.

Waters Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Waters stock traded down $10.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $337.75. The stock had a trading volume of 377,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,247. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $351.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.19. Waters has a 52 week low of $279.24 and a 52 week high of $423.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.03. Waters had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 21.56%. Waters’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Waters will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Waters from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Waters from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp upgraded Waters from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $405.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.13.

Institutional Trading of Waters

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Waters stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 112.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

