Rumble (RUM) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Rumble to post earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $22.77 million for the quarter. Rumble has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $30.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.74 million. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 62.75% and a negative net margin of 152.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Rumble to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RUM traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.65. 326,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,066,525. Rumble has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95.

In other news, CEO Christopher Pavlovski sold 354,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $2,661,367.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,921,952.50. This represents a 40.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Brandon Alexandroff sold 6,828,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $51,213,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,210 shares in the company, valued at $481,575. This trade represents a 99.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,104,017 shares of company stock worth $308,280,128. 70.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RUM. Maxim Group began coverage on Rumble in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush set a $8.00 price target on Rumble and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

Rumble Company Profile

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

