Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.23 EPS

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($1.23), Zacks reports. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share.

Sunoco Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE SUN traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,141. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.04. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $59.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.8976 per share. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. This is a positive change from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sunoco from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Sunoco from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

