Gladstone Investment (GAIN) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $24.96 million for the quarter.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 78.02%. On average, analysts expect Gladstone Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.79. 48,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,676. The company has a market cap of $507.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.86. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.45.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

