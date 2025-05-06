Caxton Associates LP Sells 16,211 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Caxton Associates LP reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,211 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $1,768,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 181,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 40,800 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 141,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bearing Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $1,312,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average of $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

