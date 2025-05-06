Top Video Game Stocks To Follow Today – May 5th

Walmart, Take-Two Interactive Software, Target, Five Below, TKO Group, Dolby Laboratories, and Turtle Beach are the seven Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks represent ownership shares in publicly traded companies whose primary business is developing, publishing, distributing or manufacturing hardware for video games. Their market value fluctuates based on factors like game release success, player engagement metrics and broader technology or consumer-spending trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.63. 6,041,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,805,014. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.52 and a 200 day moving average of $91.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $59.39 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

NASDAQ TTWO traded up $5.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $224.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,802,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,153. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $135.24 and a twelve month high of $238.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.94 and its 200 day moving average is $194.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,191,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,741,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. Target has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

NASDAQ FIVE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.22. 1,155,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,894. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.30 and its 200-day moving average is $87.79. Five Below has a 52-week low of $52.38 and a 52-week high of $146.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIVE

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Shares of TKO stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $167.76. The company had a trading volume of 356,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,714. TKO Group has a 12-month low of $97.37 and a 12-month high of $179.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.32 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.91 and a 200-day moving average of $144.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TKO

Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

NYSE DLB traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $75.01. 177,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,166. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.94. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $66.35 and a fifty-two week high of $89.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLB

Turtle Beach (TBCH)

Turtle Beach Corporation operates as an audio technology company. It develops, commercializes, and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, personal computers, handheld consoles, tablets, and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand. The company also offers gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads, and other accessories for the personal computer peripherals market under the brand of ROCCAT, as well as digital USB and analog microphones under the Neat Microphones brand.

Shares of TBCH stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $10.62. 343,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,337. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Turtle Beach has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $213.64 million, a PE ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TBCH

See Also