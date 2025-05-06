Castle Hook Partners LP Sells 1,318,864 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Castle Hook Partners LP lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 75.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 430,464 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,318,864 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 2.2% of Castle Hook Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Castle Hook Partners LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $173,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.46.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,859,478.69. This represents a 10.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total value of $33,673,167.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,466,850. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 371,228 shares of company stock worth $111,181,034. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $280.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.60 and a 200 day moving average of $326.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.41 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.38, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.