Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19, Zacks reports. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 23.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Harmony Biosciences’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Harmony Biosciences updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

HRMY stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.47. The stock had a trading volume of 232,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,935. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.82. Harmony Biosciences has a 52 week low of $26.47 and a 52 week high of $41.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on HRMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.