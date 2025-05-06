JMP Securities Has Lowered Expectations for PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Stock Price

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at JMP Securities from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 77.74% from the company’s current price.
PRA Group Stock Down 32.6 %
Shares of PRA Group stock traded down $6.26 on Tuesday, hitting $12.94. 945,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,173. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average is $20.66. The stock has a market cap of $513.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.70. PRA Group has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $28.64.
PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.32). PRA Group had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $269.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. PRA Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PRA Group will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.
About PRA Group
PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.
