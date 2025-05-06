Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) Earns Buy Rating from BWS Financial

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at BWS Financial in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADEA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Adeia from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get Adeia alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Adeia

Adeia Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADEA traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.13. 183,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,554. Adeia has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.18.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Adeia had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $119.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adeia will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adeia

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADEA. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Adeia by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adeia by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 995,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,923,000 after purchasing an additional 30,485 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Adeia by 51.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 228,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 78,276 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adeia in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Adeia by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 315,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 37,634 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adeia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adeia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adeia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.