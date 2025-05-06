New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.150-3.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NJR shares. New Street Research set a $51.00 target price on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

New Jersey Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NJR stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $49.58. 151,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,815. New Jersey Resources has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $51.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.78.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.13. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $913.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

Insider Activity at New Jersey Resources

In other New Jersey Resources news, CFO Roberto Bel sold 1,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $58,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,450. The trade was a 4.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

