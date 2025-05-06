Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Price Down 5.4% Following Weak Earnings

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.4% during trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.51. 7,052,787 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 12,553,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $14.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 579.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.56%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,009,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737,196 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group CORP. purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $99,152,000. Kinnevik AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the first quarter. Kinnevik AB publ now owns 13,434,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,067,000 after buying an additional 1,528,503 shares during the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $68,375,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,087,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,160,000 after buying an additional 655,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Articles

