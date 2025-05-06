IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Acquired Rep. April McClain Delaney

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently bought shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). In a filing disclosed on May 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in IDEXX Laboratories stock on April 4th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) on 4/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 4/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) on 4/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 4/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) on 4/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) on 4/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) on 4/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 4/9/2025.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $475.88. 154,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $419.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $428.18. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $356.14 and a one year high of $548.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $998.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.25 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $4,618,824.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,645.28. This represents a 54.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total transaction of $1,397,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,242.34. The trade was a 49.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

