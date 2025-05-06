BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Stock Acquired Rep. April McClain Delaney

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently bought shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ). In a filing disclosed on May 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in BJ’s Wholesale Club stock on April 1st.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) on 4/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 4/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) on 4/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 4/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) on 4/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) on 4/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) on 4/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 4/9/2025.

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.80. 202,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,900. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.18 and a fifty-two week high of $121.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.59.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BJ. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.82.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after purchasing an additional 78,470 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 47.3% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 37,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 14,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,763,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,926,000 after acquiring an additional 337,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $1,270,960.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,924.09. This trade represents a 32.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 280,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $32,052,524.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,242,592.23. This represents a 39.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 328,505 shares of company stock valued at $37,452,686. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

