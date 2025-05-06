A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Stock Unloaded Rep. April McClain Delaney

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently sold shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS). In a filing disclosed on May 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in A. O. Smith stock on April 16th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) on 4/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 4/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) on 4/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 4/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) on 4/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) on 4/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) on 4/9/2025.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.96. 115,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,013. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $58.83 and a 1 year high of $92.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.39 and its 200 day moving average is $69.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $963.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,026 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $67,356.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,562.85. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas Samuel Karge sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $27,507.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,471.85. This represents a 13.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Stories

