Rep. April McClain Delaney Buys IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently bought shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). In a filing disclosed on May 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in IDEXX Laboratories stock on April 9th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) on 4/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 4/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) on 4/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 4/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) on 4/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) on 4/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) on 4/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) on 4/9/2025.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $475.88. The company had a trading volume of 154,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $419.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $428.18. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.14 and a 12-month high of $548.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $998.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.25 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,279,000 after purchasing an additional 37,734 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,005,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,163,000 after buying an additional 82,264 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,412,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,259,000 after acquiring an additional 34,305 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,160,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,999,000 after purchasing an additional 74,324 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 58.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,865,000 after buying an additional 414,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total transaction of $4,618,824.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,645.28. This trade represents a 54.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total value of $1,397,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,242.34. This trade represents a 49.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

