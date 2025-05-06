Hydrofarm Holdings Group (HYFM) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Hydrofarm Holdings Group to post earnings of ($2.50) per share and revenue of $52.58 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ HYFM traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 13,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,694. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.24. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, and nutrients, as well as plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment.

