Jasper Therapeutics (JSPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on May 6th, 2025

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) is expected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Jasper Therapeutics to announce earnings of ($1.17) per share for the quarter.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.35). On average, analysts expect Jasper Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:JSPR traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.91. 45,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,838. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.87. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $26.84. The firm has a market cap of $73.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.74.

JSPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $68.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

