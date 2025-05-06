Jasper Therapeutics (JSPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Jasper Therapeutics to announce earnings of ($1.17) per share for the quarter.
Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.35). On average, analysts expect Jasper Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Jasper Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:JSPR traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.91. 45,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,838. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.87. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $26.84. The firm has a market cap of $73.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.74.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Report on Jasper Therapeutics
Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile
Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Jasper Therapeutics
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Microsoft Stock After Xbox Price Hike: Buy or Hold?
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Top 3 Sectors Where Valuations Are Most Below Market Levels
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Palantir Stock Drops Despite Stellar Earnings: What’s Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.