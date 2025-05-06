Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative return on equity of 106.36% and a negative net margin of 229.67%. The company had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 million. On average, analysts expect Taysha Gene Therapies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Down 8.3 %

NASDAQ:TSHA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.26. 862,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,919. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The stock has a market cap of $462.40 million, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.90. Taysha Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $4.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSHA. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, April 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

