Xilio Therapeutics (XLO) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Xilio Therapeutics to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. On average, analysts expect Xilio Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Xilio Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Xilio Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,064. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.27. Xilio Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92.

About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. The company’s checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors.

