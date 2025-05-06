Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Zalando had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.34%.

Zalando Trading Down 3.3 %

OTCMKTS:ZLNDY traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,098. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.21. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

