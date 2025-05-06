LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.650-2.690 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

LTC Properties Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of LTC Properties stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 11.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day moving average of $35.68. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $39.89.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $49.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that LTC Properties will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 111.22%.

Several research firms have commented on LTC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citizens Jmp raised LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

