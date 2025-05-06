Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Releases Earnings Results

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Price Performance

Shares of NKRKY stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $3.92. The stock had a trading volume of 653 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,568. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $4.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average is $3.74.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0641 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, the rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer, winter, and all-season tires for cars and vans.

