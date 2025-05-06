M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.95 Per Share

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.95 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This is a 21.9% increase from M&C Saatchi’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

M&C Saatchi Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of LON SAA traded up GBX 3.53 ($0.05) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 160.53 ($2.13). 5,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,496. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 166.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 179.44. M&C Saatchi has a 12 month low of GBX 154 ($2.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 220 ($2.92). The company has a market cap of £198.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.51.

M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX 9.63 ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. M&C Saatchi had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 2.43%.

About M&C Saatchi

We are a global marketing services business working across a wide variety of industry sectors with a strategy focused on winning new business and starting new businesses.

