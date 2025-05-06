Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Stock Price

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.82% from the stock’s current price.

FTV has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fortive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

FTV stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.84. The company had a trading volume of 550,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,738. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10. Fortive has a 52 week low of $60.39 and a 52 week high of $83.32.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Fortive had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortive will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 5,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total transaction of $457,997.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,793.32. This trade represents a 10.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 6,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $519,115.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,425.85. The trade was a 21.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,385 shares of company stock worth $19,508,529. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Fortive in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Fortive by 114.2% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

