JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Stock Price

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.16% from the stock’s previous close.

TSN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.56.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.88. 1,350,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,379,278. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $53.61 and a 12-month high of $66.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.63.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.15 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,086,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,264,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,750 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,211,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,601,000 after buying an additional 551,530 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 5,809.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,459,000 after buying an additional 453,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 66.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,122,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,841,000 after buying an additional 446,648 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

