Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Cut to $269.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $297.00 to $269.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.72% from the company’s current price.

BURL has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $344.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $336.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.60.

NYSE:BURL traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.66. The stock had a trading volume of 72,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $181.87 and a twelve month high of $298.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.70.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 4,939 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $1,185,063.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 70,006 shares in the company, valued at $16,797,239.64. This trade represents a 6.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 258.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

