XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06, Zacks reports. XPEL had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. XPEL updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.
XPEL Stock Up 20.8 %
NASDAQ:XPEL traded up $6.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.30. 87,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,262. XPEL has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $48.58. The company has a market cap of $976.57 million, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.51.
About XPEL
