XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06, Zacks reports. XPEL had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. XPEL updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

XPEL Stock Up 20.8 %

NASDAQ:XPEL traded up $6.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.30. 87,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,262. XPEL has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $48.58. The company has a market cap of $976.57 million, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.51.

About XPEL



XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

