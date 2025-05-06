Castle Hook Partners LP Takes $4.20 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 23,718 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. UBS Group raised their price target on Boeing from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $111.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Boeing to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.90.

NYSE:BA opened at $186.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.11. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $196.95. The company has a market capitalization of $140.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. This trade represents a 8.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

