Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,054,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 66,142 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $27,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Pfizer by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,071,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,822 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in Pfizer by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 85,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 104,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $135.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $31.54.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at $710,684.55. The trade was a 235.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

