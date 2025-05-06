Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ (SNDX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Guggenheim in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 167.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SNDX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.82.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNDX

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 11.8 %

NASDAQ:SNDX traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,315. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.59. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $25.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 13,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $205,964.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,651,875.50. This represents a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Neil Gallagher sold 4,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $71,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,972.50. The trade was a 5.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,683 shares of company stock worth $336,087 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDX. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.