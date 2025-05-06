1,141 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Acquired by Crabel Capital Management LLC

Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.4% of Crabel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Home Depot by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock opened at $361.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $359.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.77 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $360.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.79.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.54.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

