Cetera Investment Advisers Has $179.57 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $179,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Blue Capital Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $3,088,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,510,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $20,333,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,002.80.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $821.66 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $677.09 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $823.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $814.29. The stock has a market cap of $779.07 billion, a PE ratio of 70.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.24%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

