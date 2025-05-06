ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Reaches New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $81.79 and last traded at $80.55, with a volume of 144542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.25.

The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $935.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OGS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 3,620.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.86.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

