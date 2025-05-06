Capital Advantage Inc. Increases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Capital Advantage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,808 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $100.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $162.58 billion, a PE ratio of 101.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.30 and a 200 day moving average of $117.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $187.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Summit Insights raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.57.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

