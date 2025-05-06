Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for First Commonwealth Financial (FCF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE: FCF) in the last few weeks:

5/2/2025 – First Commonwealth Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2025 – First Commonwealth Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2025 – First Commonwealth Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/15/2025 – First Commonwealth Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/4/2025 – First Commonwealth Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NYSE FCF traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $15.71. The stock had a trading volume of 59,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,725. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $19.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.72.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $118.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.70 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 20.38%. First Commonwealth Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,435,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,601,000 after purchasing an additional 456,119 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,693,000 after buying an additional 295,011 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,536,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,268,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,461,000 after purchasing an additional 210,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,483,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,099,000 after buying an additional 179,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

