Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $115.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Douglas Dynamics’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Douglas Dynamics updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.300-2.100 EPS.

NYSE PLOW traded up $1.83 on Tuesday, hitting $26.22. 56,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,439. Douglas Dynamics has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $30.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average of $24.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $605.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.43%.

PLOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

