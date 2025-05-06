Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 2.50 Per Share

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 5th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This is a 66.7% increase from Ibstock’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Ibstock Price Performance

LON:IBST opened at GBX 187.40 ($2.49) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 170.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 176.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ibstock has a 1-year low of GBX 147.20 ($1.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 212 ($2.82). The firm has a market cap of £738.38 million, a PE ratio of 101.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Ibstock alerts:

Ibstock (LON:IBST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 7.70 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ibstock had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ibstock will post 11.0089552 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ibstock from GBX 225 ($2.99) to GBX 240 ($3.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.66) price target on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ibstock

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ibstock news, insider Joe Hudson sold 139,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.34), for a total value of £246,199.36 ($327,262.21). 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ibstock

(Get Free Report)

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions to customers in the residential construction sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; and flooring and lintels, such as beam and block flooring, insulated flooring, hollowcore, and screed rails.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.