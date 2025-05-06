Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 2.50 Per Share

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 5th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This is a 66.7% increase from Ibstock’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Ibstock Price Performance
LON:IBST opened at GBX 187.40 ($2.49) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 170.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 176.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ibstock has a 1-year low of GBX 147.20 ($1.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 212 ($2.82). The firm has a market cap of £738.38 million, a PE ratio of 101.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.34.
Ibstock (LON:IBST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 7.70 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ibstock had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ibstock will post 11.0089552 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Ibstock news, insider Joe Hudson sold 139,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.34), for a total value of £246,199.36 ($327,262.21). 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions to customers in the residential construction sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; and flooring and lintels, such as beam and block flooring, insulated flooring, hollowcore, and screed rails.
