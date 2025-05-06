Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Announces Earnings Results

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.50, Zacks reports. Leidos had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Leidos updated its FY 2025 guidance to 10.350-10.750 EPS.

Leidos Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of LDOS stock traded up $6.21 on Tuesday, reaching $154.15. 491,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,233. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Leidos has a 52 week low of $123.62 and a 52 week high of $202.90.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Leidos news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $203,320.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,260.48. The trade was a 19.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $279,278.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,287.36. The trade was a 15.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LDOS. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Leidos from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. William Blair cut Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LDOS

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.