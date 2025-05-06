KBR (NYSE:KBR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10, Zacks reports. KBR had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. KBR updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.710-3.950 EPS.
KBR Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE:KBR traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.65. The stock had a trading volume of 682,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,837. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KBR has a 12 month low of $43.89 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average is $56.24.
KBR Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.57%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $961,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,214,134.47. This represents a 23.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About KBR
KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.
