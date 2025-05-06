Tenaya Therapeutics (TNYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Tenaya Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect Tenaya Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

Tenaya Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TNYA traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $0.47. 632,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,333,720. The firm has a market cap of $41.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.99. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40.

Insider Activity at Tenaya Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III acquired 35,714,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $24,999,998.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,313,559 shares in the company, valued at $34,519,491.30. This represents a 262.62 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,621 shares of company stock valued at $10,595. 32.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TNYA. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tenaya Therapeutics from $15.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Tenaya Therapeutics from $18.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tenaya Therapeutics

About Tenaya Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.