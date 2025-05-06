NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRXP) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect NRx Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). On average, analysts expect NRx Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NRx Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.98. 47,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,179. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.44. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $6.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NRXP. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRx Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned food and drug administration-designated breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of severe bipolar depression with acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

Further Reading

