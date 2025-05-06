Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer-Daniels-Midland updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.000-4.750 EPS.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE:ADM traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $48.51. 1,088,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,575,288. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $40.98 and a 52 week high of $66.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ADM. Bank of America raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

