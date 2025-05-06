Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $20.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Archer-Daniels-Midland updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.000-4.750 EPS.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE ADM traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,853,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,333,777. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.89 and a 200 day moving average of $49.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $40.98 and a one year high of $66.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

